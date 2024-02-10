NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.9% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $721.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.26. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $721.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.35.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

