NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $205,000. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.2% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $721.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $721.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $545.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

