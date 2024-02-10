NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $12.46 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $12.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.88. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $13.14 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXPI. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after acquiring an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $963,365,000 after buying an additional 108,703 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

