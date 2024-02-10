Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 167 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 164.1% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.81. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $146.42.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

