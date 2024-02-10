Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,995,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.44. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $144.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average of $105.48.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 180.61% and a negative return on equity of 917.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

