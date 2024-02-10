Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $464,000 Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $176.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.86. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $191.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.