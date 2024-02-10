Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period.

MRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

MRTX stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.41.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,241,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,241,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,338.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

