Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 14,483 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Capital Southwest worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 98.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 36.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

CSWC stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 97.02%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

