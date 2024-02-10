Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $111,343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 878.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Owens Corning by 114.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,259,000 after purchasing an additional 324,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310,487 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $40,378,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $148.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.75.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,085. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

