Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,306 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,595,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 94,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 56,937 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,750,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after buying an additional 1,015,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

