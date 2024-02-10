Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,781 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 103,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $168.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

