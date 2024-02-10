Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $26,684,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $24,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 19.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after buying an additional 632,925 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 77.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after buying an additional 545,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,555,000 after buying an additional 473,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

