Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 121.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after purchasing an additional 285,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,957,000 after purchasing an additional 213,816 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

