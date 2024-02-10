Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

NYSE FUN opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,688,000 after purchasing an additional 946,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

