Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Owens & Minor worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OMI opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,802 shares of company stock valued at $697,313. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

