Pacific Sage Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.7% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.72.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $188.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.