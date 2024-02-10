Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.92, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

