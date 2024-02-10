Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to $27.50 at CIBC

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE PAAS opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.9% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

