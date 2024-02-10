Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

PK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NYSE:PK opened at $15.19 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,377.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

