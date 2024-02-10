Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PAYC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software stock opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 51,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

