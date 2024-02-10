Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Paylocity worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.74. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $230.52.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.