Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Truist Financial

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Paylocity stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $230.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.74.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 89.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

