Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCTY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paylocity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $166.13 on Friday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $230.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $101,952,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $82,172,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $90,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $86,063,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 365,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

