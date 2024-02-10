PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,010,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 906,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $10,708,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,223,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 353,306 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 302,760 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.38%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.