Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PFGC opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,746,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,895,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.