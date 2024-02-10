Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

