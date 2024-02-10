Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
