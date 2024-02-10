Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.