Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Get Our Latest Report on Pixelworks
Pixelworks Trading Down 1.8 %
Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 43.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 77.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pixelworks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pixelworks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pixelworks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pixelworks
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.