Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pixelworks

Pixelworks Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 43.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 77.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pixelworks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pixelworks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pixelworks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.