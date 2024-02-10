PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at PMV Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 87,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $195,762.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on PMVP

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PMVP stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.