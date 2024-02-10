Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 103 ($1.29) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 91.70 ($1.15) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.70. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 112.80 ($1.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4,585.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.68. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35,000.00%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

