Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,630,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $123,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,606.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,630,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,702. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

