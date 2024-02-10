Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Holdings Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.41% of Procore Technologies worth $38,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,035,000 after buying an additional 886,949 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $281,373.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,198,800.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $281,373.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,198,800.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,176 shares of company stock worth $21,228,648. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $76.86.

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

