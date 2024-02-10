ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $93.41

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and traded as high as $101.33. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $101.33, with a volume of 696 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXL. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

