Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Position Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,831,000 after acquiring an additional 142,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $90,143,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,110 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.59, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTG. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

