Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PYXS. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $198.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth $2,298,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 229,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 270.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 189,561 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

