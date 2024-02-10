Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Decreased by Analyst

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FOX in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

Shares of FOXA opened at $29.77 on Friday. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

