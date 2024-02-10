Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Dover in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dover

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $160.53 on Thursday. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $162.48. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.58 and a 200-day moving average of $143.52.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.