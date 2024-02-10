Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $359,000. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 108.7% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $4,193,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.74 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.20 and a 200-day moving average of $158.93. The firm has a market cap of $377.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

