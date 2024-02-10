Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 46,452 Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,348,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,701 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,762,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,805,481.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,400 shares in the company, valued at $887,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,762,103 shares in the company, valued at $46,805,481.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $358,520. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

