Quantbot Technologies LP Has $248,000 Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 205.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Guess? were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Guess? by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 836,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,066 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $1,778,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess? by 1,287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 158,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Guess?

In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,231,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,971,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,231,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,971,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,979,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

