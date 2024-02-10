Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $303,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 28.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DCI opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

