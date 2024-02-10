Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $533,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Waterford Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,811,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,068,000 after purchasing an additional 86,404 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 45,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $156.74 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $377.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

