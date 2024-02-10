Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 68,503 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 41,459 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 39,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NYSE BXC opened at $121.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.91. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.95.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

