Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

VIV opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

