Raymond James Trims Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Target Price to C$35.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.13.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$18.94 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$16.94 and a 1 year high of C$28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total value of C$31,676.61. In other news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total value of C$31,676.61. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,790 shares of company stock valued at $554,365. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

