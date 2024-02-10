Regatta Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.0% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $188.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

