Royal Bank of Canada Increases California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $70.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.92% from the company’s previous close.

CRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. California Resources has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,360,000 after buying an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in California Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,440,000 after acquiring an additional 190,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in California Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,900,000 after acquiring an additional 182,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

