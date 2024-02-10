Royal Bank of Canada Increases Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target to $91.00

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,827,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,006,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 34,761.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,318 shares in the last quarter.

Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.

