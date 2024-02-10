Royal Bank of Canada Raises DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $83.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after acquiring an additional 198,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

