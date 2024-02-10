RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) CFO Sells $142,696.20 in Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX opened at $90.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth about $7,557,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 8.8% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

